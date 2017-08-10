According to numbers from T-Mobile, their customers use 42% more data on average, upgrade their device 16% faster, and use social media 3x more, as compared to other carrier users. Based on this analysis, the un-carrier has come up with a new branded budget smartphone called REVVL that will cost you just $125 (or $5 a month). They have also revamped their JUMP! On Demand program to include devices that are “bang for the buck”, with their recommendations called T-Mobile Smartpicks.

The REVVL is not something you will probably get if what you’re looking for is a highly functional high-end device. But if a budget smartphone with basic functions is what you need right now and you like the T-Mobile network, then this should be good enough. It has a 5.5-inch HD screen running on Android Nougat and has a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded to 128GB. It also has a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front facing shooter. Battery is pretty low at 3,000mAh but that’s expected. What’s sort of unexpected for a budget device is that it has a fingerprint sensor.

T-Mobile’s Jump! On Demand service, which lets you upgrade to a new device every 30 days (with conditions and costs of course) has also been revamped in light of the REVVL launch. Previously it was limited to high-end smartphones, but now you can also use it to get cheaper devices. They even have a Smartpicks section or those that they recommend for those wanting a new lower-end phone. These include the ZTE ZMAX Pro, the LG Aristo, the LG K20 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime.

The REVVL smartphone is available for just $125 if you want to pay cash upfront. But you can also get it at $5 per month through the Jump! On Demand program, at $0 down. It will be available in participating stores and on the T-Mobile online store starting August 10.

SOURCE: T-Mobile