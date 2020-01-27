When you’re buying accessories for your new device, you probably don’t go directly to your carrier because a lot of them are overpriced. But T-Mobile has now launched their very own line of accessories called GoTo and the pricing is relatively affordable. You will now be able to purchase smartphone cases, screen protectors, cables and various chargers for devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and other supported brands. Pricing ranges from $10-$45, depending of course on what you’re buying for your smartphone.

The chargers are the most affordable ones that you can get from their GoTo line, starting at $9.99. There are various smartphone cases available as well, starting at $19.99. When it comes to screen protectors, they are a bit more expensive with $24.99 for film, $39.99 for glass, and $44.99 for the curved glass. They’re also including an easy-installation frame so that should be a bonus especially if you have trouble installing those protectors.

Buying accessories from carriers is not always that prudent and while the T-Mobile GoTo accessories are still cheaper than others, you can also find more affordable 3rd party accessories on Amazon or other retailers. Quality-wise, we don’t have any reviews yet of the GoTo products since they just released it but hopefully, they’re more than decent since their reputation is at stake of course.

Aside from the launch of its GoTo line, T-Mobile also announced two new smartphone deals. If you get any device from the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series and a second line, you’ll get up to $1,100 discount on your second bill through bill credits. If you’re switching to T-Mobile from another carrier, you can get up to $400 off the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series via bill credits.

The T-Mobile GoTo accessories are now available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and also on the T-Mobile online store. Expect them to launch new products as various OEMs announce their newest devices this year.