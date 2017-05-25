T-Mobile has never been shy about getting a leg up on their competitor and being very vocal about it. To kick off their summer celebration, they are taking on Verizon with their #GetOutoftheRed campaign, aiming to lure their subscribers over to the un-carrier by offering to pay off the balance on their smartphone when they do the big switch. Existing T-Mobile subscribers can also now get two additional lines for just the price of one.

The only catch is that they will only take care of your smartphone payments if it’s either a Google Pixel or Pixel XL. But of course the good news is that T-Mobile will take care of your debt “whether you owe $1 or $1000” and will switch you over to a T-Mobile One account, including device protection. The only thing you apparently have to shell out for is $15 a month for the Premium Device Protection program, basically insuring your already used phone.

In their blog post and in the video by outspoken CEO John Legere, they of course expound on why Verizon is the worst and how they’re lying to their customers with their promises and how they’re a fast sinking company whose subscribers are trapped. As for the other networks, they are offering Carrier Freedom where AT&T subscribers can switch to T-Mobile and they will take care of the termination fee and pay off their phone, but only if they get a new device with the un-carrier.

Lastly, for the already existing T-Mobile subscribers who have at least two voice lines, they can get an additional two more for the price of one, which will supposedly save you and your family of four (we assume) $240 every year. So if you believe in the Un-carrier’s promises, maybe now is the time to switch or to get additional lines.

SOURCE: T-Mobile