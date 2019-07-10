The public was introduced to the T-Mobile REVVL 2 and REVVL 2 Plus last November 2018 as budget phones. The duo is getting a follow-up in the form of the new REVVLRY and REVVLRY+. The carrier has unveiled two new phones again that are very budget-friendly. They are exclusive phone offers from T-Mobile alongside many other devices in the lineup. The duo is already the third-generation REVVL phones following the REVVL Plus from 2017 and the REVVL 2 and REVVL 2 Plus from last year.

The REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ will be available beginning July 19. They’re like flagship phones because of the bigger cameras and bigger screens. They’re not exactly high-specced but for their prices, they’re very worth the cost.

T-Mobile REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ come equipped with face unlock and fingerprint sensors for more security, 3000 mAh battery, 600 MHz capable network support, two-year warranty, and a Magenta power button. The REVVLRY boasts a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision, 1520 x 720 pixel resolution, 19:9 display, 13MP RFC with LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 1.8 GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The phone is water-repellent so it can survive splashes of water. It measures 5.85″ X 2.81” X 0.32”.

As for the REVVLRY+, it features a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, dual 16MP and 5MP rear cameras, Optical Image Stabilization, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, IP54 water and dust-resistance rating, and face unlock and fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

T-Mobile will be launching the phones in special events across the country. The Un-carrier will hold events at T-Mobile Signature Stores on July 19. Watch out for the following events as announced:

• Chicago (12-6pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611

• Las Vegas (3-9pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109

• NYC (3-9pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036

• Miami (4-10pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

• San Francisco (12-6pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108

• Santa Monica (12-6pm) – T-Mobile Signature Store: 1410 3rd St Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401