T-Mobile is about to launch a new program called “Digits”. This service will be formally announced next week on May 31. In time for Summer, T-Mobile is changing how consumers can optimize use of their numbers. They’re not just phone numbers. They can also work as customer numbers, allowing them to use other services in multiple devices.

Your T-Mobile number will become your account number to log in to several devices. This way, you can send text or make calls from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Your phone number isn’t only limited to your smartphone now because you can use them from any device.

DIGITS also works on iOS devices so you are virtually available all the time from any device. It’s more of a phone number system that you can use on other devices. Your number shouldn’t be exclusive to your smartphone. It is yours to keep and use however you prefer.

If you want another phone number, you can avail of one for an additional $10. You can also sign up for the T-Mobile One Plus package that includes in-flight WiFi and mobile hotspot for those who are always traveling.

You can get an extra phone number so you can have one exclusive for work and another one for personal use.

T-Mobile launched this service last December as a beta program. Current T-Mobile subscribers will be upgraded to DIGITS automatically starting on the 31st of May.