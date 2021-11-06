Carriers keep on offering perks to current and new subscribers in a bid to keep the current ones and get new ones. Access to video streaming services is one of the best perks (aside from cashback of course) that they can offer. The newest one for T-Mobile customers is that they can get a free one-year subscription to Paramount+, getting the lower tier that the video streaming service offers. Those who are eligible will get free access to shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, other Viacom channels, and Paramount movies as well.

All active T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers are eligible to get this one year of Paramount+ subscription for free. T-Mobile for Business customers can also get this treat but unfortunately, prepaid and mobile internet-only customers are ineligible. If a customer also has a Paramount+ subscription already, they can still redeem the offer which is unlike most free trials where you need to be a new subscriber to avail of it.

The offer from T-Mobile is only for the Essential tier, the lower one that Paramount+ is offering. It costs $5/month or $50 per year and has some ads in between shows. It includes live NFL and UEFA Champions League games as well as a wide selection of shows from Viacom networks like CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, etc. They also have some exclusive shows like Star Trek: Discovery, SEAL Team, Evil, Mayor of Kingstown, etc. And of course, all movies in the Paramount catalog are there. What you won’t have though is access to your local CBS channel as that’s only for the Premium tier.

Users who want to avail of this offer will have to use a credit card and give their billing information to create an account on Paramount+. After the one year of free subscription is over, you will automatically be charged the current monthly rate of the Essential tier if you don’t cancel prior to the last month of the offer. You will not get an alert that your offer is about to expire so you’ll have to schedule a reminder if you don’t want to be automatically charged.

There are no instructions yet on what T-Mobile users will need to do to avail of the Paramount+ offer. The FAQ says to come back by November 9 in order to get the steps on how to sign up or transfer your current Paramount+ account to the free offer.