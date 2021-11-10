T-Mobile and HMD Global have teamed up to introduce a special Nokia smartphone. Meet the Nokia X100. The 5G phone offers a decent display with affordable pricing. This Nokia X is first to be designed and released for the American market. Only T-Mobile will release the device in the market. For a $250 price point, it’s a worthy choice especially if you are looking for a new 5G smartphone or have finally decided to upgrade to 5G.

The Nokia X100 doesn’t really come with a stellar design. It’s one classic-looking smartphone from HMD. It boasts a plastic back panel with a matte finish. The camera module shows with a bump but is not that bulky. Nokia decided to implement a punch-hole selfie camera here.

The phone has the Nokia logo placed in the middle. The power button doubles as a side mounted fingerprint scanner. It’s positioned below the volume controls. The rear and the sides both come with the plastic matte look.

A Midnight Blue Nokia X100 is the only available color. There is no other color option ready. The phone weighs only 217g and measures 171.4 x 79.7 x 9.1mm. The Nokia X100’s look is clean and simple. It packs decent features like surround sound delivered by OZO Audio. Expect great audio experience.

The phone boasts a 6.67-inch LCD screen with only FHD+ resolution and 60Hz display. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels already. The rear quad-camera system is headlined by a 48MP primary shooter with 5MP ultrawide camera + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera. Expect ZEISS Optics to work on the Nokia X100. It’s capable of shooting 1080p 60fps videos—not 4K.

Other specs include 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 4470mAh battery with 18W charging. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. There is still a microSD card slot. Beginning this November 19, T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile wil be selling the Nokia X100 for only $252.