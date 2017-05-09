200MB of 4G LTE data is not that much in the year 2017, but four years ago, when T-Mobile offered “free data for life” for new tablet owners, that was a lot. Now it looks like the uncarrier is revoking the offer, at least for new activations, as the program has been effectively shut down as of May 7. Not to worry if you’ve been enjoying that privilege as you will still get your free data every month for your tablet. Well, as of now that is.

This program was introduced back in October 2013 and was part of T-Mobile’s plan to get more people to activate their tablets on the network. The enticement is a 200MB free data on the 4G LTE network that will last until the end of time, or at least until the carrier decides to end it. It may not mean that much now, and so maybe that is why they decided to not offer it anymore for those new activations.

But for those who availed of it from 2013 and up until a few days ago, then you will still enjoy that free data, and even though you probably won’t be able to stream videos, hey free is free. The only requirement is that you don’t drop the service of course. And if it’s “unlimited” data that you want for your tablet, you’ll have to get a T-Mobile ONE plan and add $20/month so your tablet will be part of the plan.

If you don’t want unlimited data but just some sort of monthly free data, the uncarrier also has several Freedom Pop plan options that you can try out. But if you don’t really need data for your tablet, do like the rest of us and just look for WiFi connection whenever you can.

VIA: SlashGear