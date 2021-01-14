Just last month, we got news that T-Mobile is preparing to roll out an update by the first month of 2021 that will cause 19 devices to not be able to connect to the network anymore. And now, just a little over than two weeks from the end of the month, we get official confirmation that it is indeed true. The “un-carrier” has announced that these old devices will not be able to connect to their lines anymore and users will have to either upgrade their phone or move to another carrier that can still support them.

T-Mobile has already started informing affected users that they will have to upgrade to a newer device if they wish to remain on the T-Mobile network. The network update will be rolling out on January 21, 2021 so the “small number or older devices” will be unable to establish a network connection by then. The main reason is that these devices are unable to receive a manufacturer software update anymore.

Not all of the devices are smartphones as there are some security systems and communication equipment included. The smartphones will of course be easy to upgrade as there are tons of available devices for all kinds of price ranges and preferences. Security cameras may be a bit harder to upgrade but of course you will need a network connection to use it so those who are on T-Mobile and have these older cameras have no choice.

T-Mobile says all other impacted devices on their network have been sent a software update so they can stay with the network. If you’ve received a notification for a network update, you better do it before January 29 to make sure you will not be affected by the network update. But if you’re using one of the 19 devices listed below, you can contact your “Team of Experts” or go to any retail store to upgrade your device.

The devices that will be affected are listed below:

– Arlo Security Camera System

– AT&T Galaxy Note 4 (T-Mobile branded version is not impacted, but will need to update to latest software version)

– Verizon Galaxy Note 4 (T-Mobile branded version is not impacted, but will need to update to latest software version)

– AT&T Galaxy Note Edge

– HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

– HTC Desire 650

– Google Nexus 9

– Huawei Mate 8

– Huawei P9

– Mikrotikls SIA R11e-LTE6

– OnePlus 1

– Quanta Computer Inc Quanta DragonIR7

– Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

– Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

– Sony Xperia Z3

– Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

– Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

– Soyea Mobile Communication Equipment Co Ltd SOYEA M02

– ZTE ZMAX