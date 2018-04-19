As part of their commitment to help support US troops and their families, T-Mobile has launched an even more extensive support program for the military. This includes cutting in half the fees for family members of those who are in the service and investing more than $500 million towards expanding LTE coverage and capacity in communities around US military bases. They are also pledging to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses over the next five years and support non-profit FourBlock for their Career Readiness Program.

Military personnel and their family will get 20% off the first line (just $55 instead of $70) and then Half Off for five additional voice lines ($25 for the second line and $10 for 3rd to 6th lines). If you have four members in your military family, then you’ll be able to save $665 for all your phone lines. You can even get the new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ at 50% off if you get it through the Equipment Installment Plan by May 31. You’ll actually get the discount back through 2 years of monthly bill credits for up to 3 phones per account.

They are also starting their biggest hiring commitment ever by promoting to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years as this demographic faces significant employment challenges. They will also be funding and supporting FourBlock Career Readiness Programs to 20 cities this fall. All members of the US military, veterans, and their families will be able to sign up for free and get support for their transition into civilian life.

Lastly, the un-carrier will be investing half a billion dollars towards improving LTE coverage and capacity just for this year to be able to support the communities around the military bases in the US. Of course T-Mobile couldn’t make this announcement without taking potshots at their competitors, which is something that doesn’t surprise us anymore.

SOURCE: T-Mobile