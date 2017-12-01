If you have any old devices lying around, taking up space and not being used at all, might as well give them up to T-Mobile for their #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive. The uncarrier is raising money for two organizations, Team Rubicon and Feeding America, and you can be part of this too by trading in your old devices. They will match whatever value the trade-in brings and donate all of it to the two organizations, together with their minimum matching donation of $1M.

Donating your old gadgets is pretty easy. Just bring over your old smartphone or tablet, whether they’re still working or not, to any of the participating T-Mobile branches. You can bring as many as you can. If you want to see how much is the estimated value of your device, they have a calculator on the website. Whatever the recycle value of the device, T-Mobile will match it and donate all proceeds to either of the two organizations they’re supporting. You don’t have to be a subscriber to participate in this recycling/donation program

Aside from that, T-mobile will also be pledging a minimum matching donation of $1,000,000 which will be split equally between the two. That’s enough money to buy 5,000,000 meals for Feeding America to give to hungry families. It’s also enough to deploy 5,000 veterans to serve disaster-affected communities through Team Rubicon.

President and CEO John Legere said that this is their way of helping out those who want to donate this holiday season but may have tight budgets or they don’t know how and where to donate. “Who doesn’t have an old phone or tablet collecting dust somewhere? Now is the time to dig it out and double your impact for a couple of incredible causes – Feeding America and Team Rubicon!” he said.

