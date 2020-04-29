T-Mobile has got some great news for fans. After the merger and its move to widen covera of both networks, the UnCarrier is busy giving away a new OnePlus. T-Mobile’s very own Desmong Smith, Des as he is fondly called, announced an exciting promo for the YouTubers. The giveaway is exclusive for the T-Mobile YouTube family. The company is giving away a free OnePlus 8 5G phone. You don’t have to buy a ticket or anything. All you need to do is subscribe to T-Mobile’s YouTube channel.

Once subscribed to T-Mobile on YouTube, you must turn on notifications. Make the subscription public. The next step is to leave a comment on T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8 5G unboxing video HERE.

Lastly, fill out the form written on the official rules page. The information provided HERE will help T-Mobile to contact you if you win.

This T-Mobile Interstellar Glow OnePlus 8 5G Sweepstakes has already begun last April 27, 2020, 12:30 PM (Eastern). It will end on May 11, 2020, at 11:59PM. The winners will be announced mid-May. Potential winners will be notified on May 13 as mentioned.

This promo is one way to help T-Mobile to get more subscribers and hits on their videos. We’re not sure how the winners will be selected but we’re guessing it will be an electronic raffle. We’re also not sure how many winners will be chosen but rumor has it the magic number is 15.