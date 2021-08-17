T-Mobile has finally and officially acknowledged the security problem that was reported. A T-Mobile data breach was said to have affected over 100 million customers. A post at a forum was trying to sell data that contains over 100 million accounts and important information such as names, addresses, numbers, driver license information, IMEI numbers, and social security numbers. The hacker said multiple T-Mobile-related servers have been compromised and access to a portion of the database are for sale.

T-Mobile posted a statement and mentioned its plans to investigate the claims that data may have been accessed illegally. The company assured the consumers that it is taking “the protection of our customers very seriously”.

T-Mobile also said that it has identified the “unauthorized access” but has not determined is any personal data were involved. A “deep technical review” is already being made. The network is going to investigate the situation further.

Read the full statement below:

We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement.

We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved. We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed. This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency. Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.

We understand that customers will have questions and concerns, and resolving those is critically important to us. Once we have a more complete and verified understanding of what occurred, we will proactively communicate with our customers and other stakeholders.

T-Mobile assures the customers that it is fixing the problem. The results of the investigation are expected to be communicated to the people once over.