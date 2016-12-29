The last update for Sync for Reddit we featured was the V12.1 version last September. That one delivered support for tables in comments, Theme customization, support for old imgur galleries, left handed mode to comments, and confirm popup to mark all messages as read. Before the year ends, the developers just rolled out another round of updates that others are saying is quite a big one.

Sync For Reddit V12.8 is now live on the Google Play Store. When you view a subreddit, this saves your history automatically but you can still choose to “view incognito”, clear all viewed threads, and remove all viewed subs. The offline sync manager has been updated as well with options to sync comments from the sync manager, specify number of pages to sync, and a new tanker plugin for automatic syncing of a sub.

Multireddit enhancements are available as well. You can now create new multireddits and add such from post overflows. Links are now handled in-app while FAB can be customized now. Other new additions include content to the in-app image handler, ability to edit subreddit flair text, and a new copy section to the post more dropdown.

This one also brings bigger updates to the offline sync manager. You’ll notice the Tasker integration plus support for the GBoard GIF keyboard, /r/overwatch sprite flairs, and an option to always show the image download button. There’s also a new Star Wars filter pack, multi manager, icon picker, and cleaner missing thumbnail icons.

Download Sync for reddit from the Google Play Store

VIA: Reddit