On-screen keyboards can make our digital lives much easier. Mobile experience can still be improved and one way to do it is by using a keyboard app like Swype which is one of the more popular programs we’ve tried. We haven’t heard from Nuance recently. The last update we featured was when Star Trek themes were added to the Swype keyboard. That was already months after better number entry and two-word phrase prediction features were added. It seems updates are becoming less frequent and now we’ve got information Swype is being discontinued.

That is sad news for loyal Swype users. Support for Swype+Dragon for Android has ended. There is no official announcement from the developer but a redditor received a surpising response when asking about a problem on his Swype. ‘Dancedar’ who uses a Googe Pixel 2 phone happened to experience Sywpe crashing on his phone after a reboot. He tried to email Nuance and was then asked for a screen recording and more information. Nuance’s reply was:

“However, we are sad to announce that Swype+Dragon for Android has faced end of development. Here is a statement from Swype Product Team:

Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.

We hope you enjoyed using Swype, we sure enjoyed working with the Swype community.”

The statement seems clear. Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android will no longer be supported. We’re given the impression Nuance is leaving the keyboard business. Nuance isn’t going bankrupt or anything. It will only stop the Swype keyboard app business. This change will then allow the group to work on AI solutions.

Nuance already confirmed the news so yes, it’s final.

VIA: Reddit, XDA Developers