If you’re using the beta version of SwiftKey in order to test out new features before it rolls out to everyone else, then you have new things to explore once you update to the latest version. The virtual keyboard is now bringing several minor new feature including GIF support, the addition of new transliteration languages, and hashtag prediction. At this point we don’t know of course if all of theses features will make it to the final version, but it’s still fun to try them out.

First of all, if you love to send GIFs to your friends instead of just pics or emojis or stickers or words, you don’t need to go to a new app or site just to look for the perfect GIF. You can find the appropriate GIF from the SwiftKey keyboard that you’re using. If you use Gboard, this is the same feature as well. Just go to the emoji panel of your keyboard and then search for cat being cute or baby blowing raspberries or whatever else you’re looking for.

They’ve also added new languages to the transliterated ones they support. You now have Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi & Telugu available on the keyboard. You also now get hashtag predictions. It will guess what is the appropriate hashtag that you wanted to add in a post, based on artificial intelligence and what you’re posting about.

The update also brings some bug fixes and improvements. You can update your SwiftKey Beta version from its Google Play page.