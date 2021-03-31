Suunto – leading sports watchmaker – has just rolled out titanium upgrade to its bestselling Suunto 7 and Suunto 9 models to ensure your search for a premium sports watch can end right now. Both the new watches feature a minimalistic appearance that is highlighted with use of high-grade titanium as casing material. While both the wearables feature Komoot-powered turn-by-turn GPS navigation alert, the Sunnto 7 Titanium builds upon the exciting 70 sport modes with tracking tools to analyze and promote better sleep.

Suunto 7 Titanium features the same OLED touch display and runs Wear OS like its previous model, but now emphases more on the importance of tracking sleep. The wearable is comfortable to wear round the clock and makes in-depth sleep tracking analysis along with heart rate monitoring. Available in matte black and stone gray titanium hues, the versatile sports watch is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Suunto 9 Baro Titanium on the other hand in a premium upgrade to the company’s flagship model. The sports watch is designed for the demanding outdoors, for which it has been tested against United States Military standards.

Featuring a Tour Mode for up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking, the Suunto 9 also packs comprehensive weather tracking. It comes loaded with over 80 sports modes that include skiing, hiking and other adventure activities.

Both the Suunto 7 Titanium and Suunto 9 Baro Titanium are now available for purchase. Starting in May, silicone straps with pin closures will be available to match the dramatic colors of the two models.