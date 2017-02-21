In Island Delta, you are part of another deadly rescue mission where you will be challenged to solve puzzles in every level. You need to finish off those villains that come your way as you explore the dangerous base of the enemies. In some levels, there are even secret areas that you may need to pass through, beat the characters, and get out alive.

You can play as Zoe the Tech Expert or Baxter the Demolition Guy. It’s up to you how you will play in this exciting action adventure game that is filled with dangerous enemies and hazardous traps. Solving puzzles should be easy but you will need the presence of mind to lead the heroes in a retro-futuristic world.

This is one daring and deadly rescue mission. Remember that there are mechanical minions all around and be prepared to face the evil Doctor Gunderson. This game comes with challenging and fun puzzles that will have you sabotaging facilities and hacking security systems. The background music will mesmerize you as you explore the beautiful environments that sadly you will need to destroy.

Game was developed by Noodlecake Studios. It costs $2.99 but no in-app purchases are required. Preview Island Delta gameplay below:

Download Island Delta from the Google Play Store