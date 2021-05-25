When the Surface Duo was revealed a couple of years ago, Microsoft hinted at the handheld-like experience. Just when everyone subconsciously erased it off their memories, the feature is finally appearing. Microsoft’s update for the Xbox Cloud Gaming app for Android will now come with dual-screen support for the Surface Duo. This means using the gadget’s screen in split mode – one side for virtual gamepad and the other for in-game display.

That is exciting as the Surface Duo now looks more like a Nintendo 3DS, giving players more tactical control over the games. The big screen real estate brings a number of use cases to the fore – utilizing it for ergonomically strategic gaming input being one of them.

One big advantage of having a separate screen for controls is that you don’t miss any important action on the game screen. Besides playing the Xbox games with a dedicated controller, this is the closest to pure uninterrupted action.

Along with this development, Microsoft is bringing upgrades to the Apple TV app in the form of bumped-up visuals with the Xbox Series X/S. If your TV/projector is Dolby Vision-supported, then you can activate it on the Series X/S console and enjoy rich visual content on the Apple TV+ subscription.

To do this, you have to go into the Settings > General > TV & Display Options > Video Modes on your Xbox Series X or Series S. Here you’ll find the option to “Allow Dolby Vision” – to enjoy the immersive content.

It has to be kept in mind, not all content is Dolby Vision supported and you’ll have to look out for the Dolby Vision logo on the description page. If you hit the Xbox controller B button during playback, that’ll also do the job.

For now, you can get going with Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, For All Mankind, See, and The Mosquito Coast. They all support the Dolby Vision. Video podcast support on the Xbox Spotify app is also available now with the latest update. You can keep playing the videos in the background even while gaming on the console and also control the playback using the Spotify app on the mobile device.