If you’re still using a first-generation SmartThings Hub or a SmartThings Link for your Nvidia Shield TV, the bad news is that Samsung is ending support for those devices by June 30, 2021. While you’ll still be able to use the SmartThings app to monitor and control devices connected through Wi-Fi or the cloud, you won’t be able to automate and control Zigbee, Z-Wave, or LAN devices. Samsung is offering eligible customers a 65% discount off on a new hub.

It’s actually not a surprise that support for these hubs are ending as Samsung started ending support for the old version of the platform when the original SmartThings app was replaced with an in-house app. Back in 2014, Samsung acquired SmartThings and integrated it into its own platform and then became one of the most popular smart home platforms globally. But just last year, Samsung said that it would be killing off both the old hardware and software and since then, long-time users said it was not the platform that they loved.

For those who still want to remain with the SmartThings platform, you’ll have to get a new hub for your devices. Samsung is offering the Aeotec Smart Home Hub for just $35, 65% off of its current price of $125. But for the SmartThings Link adapter for the Shield TV, they are not offering any replacement or alternative. This means you won’t be able to use your Shield TV box to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices.

The old compatible devices will also possibly have a hard time switching to it as they did not offer any migration tool. So you will need to unpair your smart home devices from your old hub and then pair them again on your new hub. This might turn off some users and they will just switch to another smart home platform like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Home Assistant. Google has previously announced that it will bring Nest integration to SmartThings and Samsung has brought the SmartThings app to Windows 10 and Android Auto, so this might still keep some users on SmartThings.

But for now, those who have the 1st gen SmartThings Hub and the SmartThings Link will have to look for a new hub or a new platform. You still have three weeks to migrate, change your mind, or get the offer from Samsung. You can also check if you’re eligible to receive a full or partial refund by submitting a claim on the Samsung Refund Portal.