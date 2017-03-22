Ever wondered how you can sometimes transfer your smartphone content to a bigger display? No, not necessarily put them into a tablet but just have a bigger screen on the side so you can do more. The Superscreen is a new concept on Kickstarter that lets you cast from your phone to the 2K display. It’s like mirroring, allowing you to use the smartphone on a bigger scale.

You see, a smartphone is different from a tablet. The latter isn’t really just a bigger smartphone because most tablets don’t have phone functions. Apps running on both devices are also different because of the display sizes and features. With Superscreen, you can “supersize” your smartphone. No need to zoom in on the screen or stretch as it can scale content in Full HD 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Superscreen also allows full multitouch and orientation control. You can use a stylus with it. It’s compatible with most smartphones in the market today. According to the team behind it, it can work faster than WiFi for transfers. It doesn’t use Bluetooth or WiFi but a new technology that is still patent-pending.

The $99 Superscreen also comes with a 12-hour battery, Bluetooth, rear and front-facing cameras, and a high-def screen. Project is already on the crowdfunding site. Fund goal is only $50,000 but as of this writing, amount has reached $499,000– that is about ten times the target!

SOURCE: Kickstarter