If you’re looking for a new strategy battler to try out, the makers of super popular game Clash of Clans is back with a new game that might be up your alley. Rush Wars is their newest game and they have now soft-launched it in selected markets namely Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The “heroic combat strategy game” lets you play in both sides of the fence, so to speak: building up defenses to protect your fortresses and building your own squad to attack the other players.

The game structure of Rush Wars is pretty similar to Supercell’s other games, according to Venture Beat. You need to build your own tower defense map and you need to add things like monster closets, turrets, and other things you can use to protect your fortress. However, this part you cannot totally control since other players can actually destroy your gold mine when you’re away from the game and you can’t do anything about it.

But when it comes to your offense strategy, that is where you can have more control over. The goal is to build a squad that can best help you win the current challenge that you’re undertaking. Place them on the field and then they will do their thing and rush into battle. But to aid them, you can do things like drop spells and several other actions available, depending on what “powers” or upgrades you have been able to acquire.

The game also has different maps you can explore. The more you play, the more maps you get to unlock. You can also earn Free Boxes so you can unlock certain troops and defenses. If you’ve played any of Supercell’s games, the gameplay will probably be pretty familiar to you. But even if you haven’t, it’s simple enough for you to be able to follow hopefully.

If you live in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, you can now try and play Rush Wars by downloading it for free from the Google Play Store. No news yet when the full launch will be.