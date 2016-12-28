The Superbook is one of those few Kickstarter projects that we’re really looking forward to. We heard about it back in July. We got excited about the idea of a special system that can convert an Android smartphone into a laptop. It was launched on the crowd fundraising website and soon received a number of supporters. About 17,000 signed up to help the Superbook team.

It sounded an early success for the project but since the response was overwhelming, there will be some delay in delivery. From the original February schedule, shipment may begin on June 2017. That’s about four more months of waiting. Instead of just waiting a couple of months, backers will have to wait for a few more months.

Kickstarter is apologizing for the delay and has posted an official statement and video from its CEO. The team is working hard to perfect the hardware and grow a developer and software ecosystem. They didn’t really expect to manufacture 20,000 units. The more orders, the more responsibilities the Superbook designers are facing especially in manufacturing. Along the way, the guys have received some advice to make changes and modifications to make the Superbook even better.

The Superbook team already paid all customs and VAT expenses for the backers. That’s paid in full already so the product can be shipped as soon as and as quickly as possible once ready. When it comes to finances, one of the suppliers also increased prices so Superbook had to make some changes as well.

SOURCE: Kickstarter