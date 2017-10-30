We never thought this day would come, but here we are. Google has finally addressed the elephant in the room. Or rather, the cheese in the room. Responding to a Danish writer’s “criticism” of the placement of the cheese on Google’s burger emoji, CEO Sundar Pichai promised to “drop everything” and address this very crucial matter on Monday. However, that will only happen if they can all agree on the “correct way to do this.” Twitter, of course, had a field day over this long-standing emoji issue.

Obviously, this is all in good fun, although there are people out there who actually take this whole emoji business seriously. The “issue” came up when Danish writer Thomas Baekdal tweeted that there needs to be a discussion about why Google’s burger emoji has the cheese under the patty when all other emojis have it on top. Most people also agree that cheese on top is the “correct” way to have it on your cheeseburger.

Pichai responded that they will be addressing the issue on Monday, but only if everyone agrees on the correct placement. It must have been a slow day at Google or the CEO just wanted to have a bit of fun on Twitter. And of course, this just fueled a heated “debate” on Twitter about the correct placement of ingredients on burgers and whether emojis should reflect reality.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

With all the bad news that we usually read on Twitter, we sometimes need a break and focus on fun, “real” issues like emojis and cheese. So what do you think? Should Google roll out an emoji update to correct their burger cheese placement? What other burning emoji issues should Google address next?

SOURCE: @SundarPichai