SuperSU has been one of the most popular pieces of Android software for tweaking and customizing your device to your heart’s content. This was developed by legendary developer “Chainfire” and it allows you to greatly customize the behavior of your Android device in a way not allowed by the device’s stock software. Now Chainfire is back with a cute little tool, and you should get it while it’s hot.

SUhide Lite does exactly what you think it does – it will hide your device’s root status from Google’s SafetyNet software… for the time being. It’s a little bit like Magisk, but without all the other features. It just does one thing – hide the device’s root status. It works with any device powered by Android 6.0 or later, and is rooted with SuperSU 2.82 SR2 or later.

Chaifire readily admits that this app is actually a “losing battle”, because developers who attempt to hide root status from SafetyNet will always need to update their methods once Google finds a way to stop them. In that sense, Chainfire admits that SUhide Lite might just stop working at any point in time, when Google figures out how to protect the device from it.

Now if you’re already using Magisk, there’s probably not that much reason to change what you’re doing now. If you want to read up on what Chainfire has done with this app, check out the official XDA thread here. You can also find the download links in there somewhere.

SOURCE: +Chainfire