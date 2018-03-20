If you play endless runners, you know that there are some prominent apps in this genre. It started with Temple Run, but other games soon started catching up. One of the apps that followed in Temple Run’s wake was Subway Surfers, a cute endless runner that will challenge the finger swiping skills of anyone. This week, Subway Surfers became the first game featured in the Google Play Store to reach over 1 billion downloads. Woah!

Subway Surfers was launched in May 2012 by SYBO and Kiloo, and it has continued to be one of the top titles in the endless runner genre. One could even make the case that Subway Surfers is also part of that elite group of the most popular mobile games around the world. To push it over the 1 billion downloads mark, the game broke its year-on-year record by being downloaded over 400 million times last year.

“We are thrilled to be the biggest game in the world on the Google Play platform. Surpassing 1 billion downloads is a historic accomplishment. In this case, history was written by a talented team of developers and a fantastic collaboration between SYBO and Kiloo,” says Jacob Møller, Kiloo CEO.

So Subway Surfers is now a part of Android gaming history. Check the game out via the Play Store and find out why a lot of people are still playing a 6-year old game.

SOURCE: SYBO Games