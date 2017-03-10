Video streaming, whether live or on demand, has become a very important part of people’s mobile experience. The problem is that it has also become the biggest culprit in eating up your data allocation. That is why whenever carriers introduce something that would help minimize that, we pay attention. If you subscribe to Fios Internet and TV and you’re on the Verizon network, they have good news for you. Streaming using the Fios Mobile app is now data-free if Verizon is also your mobile network provider.

With the app, you will be able to stream from more than 140 live channels even when you’re away from your TV set. You will also be able to watch the shows and movies that you “recorded”, as well as watch more than thousands of titles on demand. But really, the best news about this is that the videos you stream will not be charged to your data allocation. So even if you have just 5GB every month, that would be alright if you’re not normally a heavy user, except for the video streaming part.

Another bonus for Fios subscribers is that you will have access to their new 750 Mbps Instant Internet service, if you’re in greater New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Richmond, Hampton Roads and Boston. They claim that it can support over 100 devices that will connect to the network, all at once.

For a limited time, you will be able to get $500 back if you sign up for Verizon Fios and Verizon Unlimited. They didn’t mention up to when, but I guess $500 back would be incentive enough for some,

SOURCE: Verizon