If you’ve been using Strava to help track your fitness activities, you’re probably familiar with its paid service which is understandably called Strava Premium. You paid $60 a year to be able to access all their premium features. But just like with a lot of our apps and services, we probably don’t use everything (or maybe even half) of what they’re offering. So the company decided to not just rename their paid service but also to repackage it into three different packs that are more affordable so you can just choose which one you want to subscribe to and use.

The new service is now called Strava Summit and the three packs that you can choose from are Training, Safety, and Analysis packs. Each of them focuses on different aspects of training that you may or may not need as you do your runs or cycles or other activities that you track with the Strava app. Instead of the $60 a year, you will now only need to pay $3 a month or $24 a year for whichever one you want to subscribe to.

In case you think you need all three, you can get them at $60 per year, similar to the current pricing. And for those who are already Premium users, you’ll still get access to all the three packs but at the same price you’ve been paying for. You of course have the option to sort of downgrade to any of the three packs in case you feel like you’re wasting your $60 since you don’t need or use all of the features anyway.

Now what’s the difference between the three? The Training Pack will probably be the most used as it is the main reason why people use Strava in the first place. You can create custom goals, training plans, basic race analysis and performance data, and of course for the more competitive, you have your leaderboards. If you’re more into the analysis part, obviously, you’ll get the Analysis Pack. It will give you a deeper dive into tracking your activities, including heart rate analysis, power analysis, and monitoring your fitness over time.

The Safety Pack is for those who want to share their location to loved ones while doing their fitness activities. There are only two features here: the Beacon which allows you to share your live location in case you need people to find you, and Personal Heatmaps which lets you save your favorite routes and also discover new ones as well.

SOURCE: Strava