If you’ve been meaning to try out what the premium version of exercise tracking app Strava has to offer, now is your chance to get a 60-day free trial (or another one if you’ve tried it before). Well, that is if you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch of course. Samsung and Strava have teamed up to offer a two-month Premium trial for owners of smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active, and the Galaxy Watch Active2.

To get your free trial, head on over to Strava’s landing page and click on the “Start your free trial” button. You will have to create a new Strava ID or log in to your previous credentials, but there are some exemptions as to the latter. You will also have to enter your payment information in order to get your free trial and after it ends, you’ll be charged automatically either monthly or annually, depending on what you choose.

Strava has a free tier which you can choose to downgrade to after the trial. It lets you to basic things like activity tracking, social network integration, and letting your phone become a tracking beacon. But the premium version, the one that you get to try out for two months, has additional features like advanced metrics, workout analytics, race analysis, training logs, custom goals, and other more advanced health and fitness features.

By default, users are already allowed to try out Strava Premium for 60 days for free. But if you have an eligible Galaxy Watch, you can add another 60-day trial. But if you’ve already signed up for two or more trial offers or if you’ve subscribed within the last six months, then you are not eligible for this specific free trial offer for Samsung users. The subscriber-only features that you can access for two months (or more) should be enough for you to decide whether to subscribe to it later on or stick to the free version.

Strava Premium will cost you $7.99 per month or $5.99 per month if you choose annual billing. You can check out the differences between the free version and the paid version here.