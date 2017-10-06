The highly anticipated season 2 premiere of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is almost upon us. To keep the excitement going, they have released a mobile game that can tide you over until October 27. And of course, since the show has given us so much 80s nostalgia, the game is in an also-nostalgic 16-bit format. You will join your favorite Hawkins kids and characters and traverse through familiar territory as you try to solve puzzles and challenges.

In Stranger Things: The Game, you get to choose which of the main characters you want to play. They each have unique abilities that are also close to their actual characters. You will explore the town and the outskirts and see familiar places like Hawkins Lab and Mirkwood Forest and even discover places you might have never seen before.

You will have to collect Eggos and Gnomes to give you clues and gifts that you can use along the way. You get to fight familiar enemies from Hawkins Lab and you will probably encounter creatures from the upside down, including the feared demogorgon. And as you unlock more content when playing the game, you might even be able to download exclusive footage from the new season.

You can download Stranger Things: The Game from the Google Play Store for free. Expect an update to the game come October 27 when Season 2 arrives on Netflix.