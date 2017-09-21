‘Stormbound: Kingdom Wars’ is yet another strategy game that will have you playing for hours as you build a new deck of powerful cards to fight against other players in real-time battles. You need to be as strategic and as dominating as possible in this world where there are four kingdoms fighting. If you’re a fan of collectible card games, then this one is for you.

Digital card games are a dime a dozen but there are a few that are very much riveting. Like most board games, this requires tactical strategy. Feel free to play cards from the hand to the board and back. Have your units march on your enemy base and witness your play style become an advantage.

The game rewards clever strategies so make sure you prepare and think about your moves carefully. Enjoy all those real-time PVP battles featuring players from all over the world.

‘Stormbound: Kingdom Wars’ is free to download but in-app items are available for purchase. The game features beautiful and immersive 2D and 3D art that will mesmerize you every time. Gameplays are tactical where you will have to collect and upgrade dozens of cards. Discover more about each of the four kingdoms in every gameplay.

Download Stormbound: Kingdom Wars from the Google Play Store