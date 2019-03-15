Farming games are surprisingly still very much popular whether on game consoles, computers, and especially on mobile devices. Stardew Valley is one of the more popular ones out there and the indie farming simulation game is now available on the Google Play Store for your Android devices. Even better, if you’ve been playing the game on your computer, you can continue to do so on your smartphone or tablet. Well, of course, you’d have to shell out around $8 to be able to do so but if that doesn’t matter, then this should be a happy thing for you.

Stardew Valley is of course all about building your “dream farm” virtually and even starting your own family, again virtually. The farming sim game can now be played beyond your computer if you’ve been playing it previously. But if you want to start over again or if you’ve never played this game, then you can just go ahead and start from scratch with a new character and you can pick from five different farms as well.

If you want to continue playing the game you’ve already started on your computer, look for your Save Files on your Mac and PC then transfer them to your Android smartphone. Open the game and the file should appear then you just have to hit Load. You’ll be able to pick up where you left off.

You can download Stardew Valley from the Google Play Store. You have to shell out $7.99 to play the game though but if you don’t mind the price tag, go ahead and download and play it to create your dream farm.