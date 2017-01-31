If you frequently get the same complicated drink from Starbucks, chances are you want a sort of shortcut to the “triple shot, half and half, no whip, iced mocha with a raspberry shot” instead of having to constantly type or choose this very specific order of yours every single time. The update to the Starbucks Android app now allows you to save this go-to drink of yours so you can order and get your power burst faster.

Basically, the Starbucks Android app will now let you add favorites so you will have to push less buttons when ordering your next drink. Once you update your app, you will now see a Favorites tab after Menu, Featured, and Previous. To add items to the tab, tap the green heart icon on your previous orders and it will be automatically added to your favorites. This way, ordering is pretty much easier, that is, if you still want to order the same thing all over again.

This favorite thing can also apply to food that you order, if you’re the type to still go for the familiar rather than try something new. The update to the app also includes a recommendations feature where it will suggest items (most probably food) that will go well with what you’ve already placed in your cart.

There are of course the usual bug fixes and improvements that come with updates. You can update the app or if you haven’t yet, download it from the Google Play Store. My Starbucks Barista, the voice command ordering system announced earlier today for iOS users, will also be coming soon to Android.