The Star Wars franchise is getting another mobile game that will make the real geeks playing for hours. That is, if you find match-3 puzzles still exciting. There are thousands of puzzle games of this kind and but we’re certain that seeing your favorite droids will put a smile on your face. And yes, this can be added to your long list of time-wasters.

Relive the Star Wars story in this game as you explore a galaxy far, far away. You will start the journey with BB-8 who will tell the story of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’. We’re pretty sure you’ve seen the flick so the moments within the game will be familiar to you.

Each gameplay is unique and you’ll get to play with interactive puzzle boards. Or how about taking on the First Order and meeting Poe, Finn, and Rey? For the older fans, of course, you will also see your all-time Star Wars favorites like C-3PO. There are more than 50 levels that will challenge your speed and creativity so make sure you are ready to fight against the Dark Side.

In ‘Star Wars: Puzzle Droids’, you can create cool combos or clear obstacles, search for new power-ups, explore Jakku, escape the First Order, and complete the missions. Game is free to download but in-app purchases are offered.

Download Star Wars: Puzzle Droids from the Google Play Store