December seems oh so far away for Star Wars fans awaiting the next installment in the much-beloved series, The Last Jedi. But to keep people even more excited, they have released a ton of new toys and gadgets for Force Friday II. One of those is a collaboration between Disney and Lenovo to bring you an augmented reality experience called Jedi Challenges. These are your first steps (heh) towards becoming a Jedi in this world. Well, until The Last Jedi comes out, that is.

Jedi Challenges brings you a Lenovo Mirage AR headset, a Tracking Beacon, a Lightsaber controller, and once you connect it to your Android smartphone, you’ll get to play hours of Star Wars goodies. If you used to play make-believe Jedi vs storm trooper games using your plastic lightsabers, this is the grown up and technologically advanced version of it. You even have an all new character named The Archivist to guide you and help you understand The Force and become the Jedi you aspire to be.

Within the game itself, which you have to download on your Android phone, you get to have lightsaber battles, and it’s not just any ordinary stormtrooper that you’ll go up against. You can have Kylo Ren and his grandfather Darth Vader on the other side of your lightsaber. You also get to play a strategic combat game against the Separatists, the Empire, and the First Order. But don’t worry because you have the Republic, the Rebel Alliance, and the Resistance with you. And finally, you actually get to play Holochess, that iconic board game from Star Wars A New Hope.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is now available for pre-order but will hit the market by November. In the US, it’s priced at $199.99 and will be available at Best Buy stores. Pricing and availability vary per country.

SOURCE: Lenovo