It’s been a while since we last heard anything important from the Google Stadia team. The service offers different tiers. There is the Google Stadia Pro but there is also the free tier. This one is said to be available in the next few months. A February launch was expected but it may not happen anytime soon. It should be okay for any average gadget and service but unfortunately, Google Stadia Pro is not perfect. There have been some issues that some subscribers may opt not to continue after the 3-month trial period.

A number of gamers already purchased the Founders edition, hoping they would be satisfied. Some players are not while some are okay with it. There have been some issues so there may be instances they won’t want to continue.

Some players may not want to keep Pro subscriptions. Since it rolled out in November, this means the February expiration is near. Some may have even reached that point. This also means buddy passes and a number of Premiere kits will be discontinued.

If you already purchased games for Google Stadio, there is no need to worry. You can rest assured you will not lose the games even if you don’t renew your Pro plan. You can still keep your games and play them.

This is a statement from a Google representative: “While we know that the free tier of Stadia is widely anticipated, we aren’t announcing specific timing just yet, beyond Phil’s interview in Protocol. If a gamer opts not to renew their Stadia Pro membership, they will lose access to the games and discounts offered exclusively to Pro subscribers, but they will be able keep playing the games they purchased, and they will have access to the Stadia store to purchase additional games.”

If you’re a Pro subscriber but don’t want to renew, you will now be part of the free category. Access to the games will not be available but you can still play the games.