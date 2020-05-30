Google has been headstrong in the last few months with Stadia service offering countless new updates and things subscribers love. Those who have the Stadia Pro subscription are in for more as five new games have been added to the platform, with availability from June 1. Also, new users who’ll be signing up for the pro service will get two months of free subscription, which otherwise costs $10 a month. From June 3 onwards, the free offer will be reduced to one month for new subscribers.

Last month Stadia added titles like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Stars Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. For the new collection of five games, Google is betting on a mix of new and some old titles which include Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers Fight for the Grid, SUPERHOT, and Panzer Dragoon.

The addition of these five titles takes the Stadia games tally to 17 in total. Along with these titles, Stadia is going to add The Elder Scrolls Online to Stadia Pro on June 16. Here are the new additions to the platform that you can enjoy for free with Pro subscription.

Get Packed: This 1-4 player game is best enjoyed with friends as you move items like furniture out of houses and buildings onto a moving truck in the least possible time. The game progresses in a race to avoid hazards when odds are stacked against you. Little Nightmares: This adventure game will capture your imagination as you help Six escape The Maw which is filled with corrupted souls. The game progresses in darkness and challenges that’ll keep you hooked for long.

Power Rangers Fight for the Grid: A fighting game that tests your reflexes and grit to take on challenging opponents. You take control of iconic heroes as one on one fights get you longing for more action. SUPERHOT: A first person shooter which has time on your side to plan the next move. A mix of puzzle-solving and challenging levels that’ll be your staple in the lockdown phase. Panzer Dragoon: A game set in a mystical world of dragons, this title takes you on a journey to unseen realms, fighting out the foxy enemies.