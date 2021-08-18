If you are a YouTube Premium user, you’re in for a lucky treat. You pay for premium and you can enjoy more like free access to Stadia Pro. This is a new promo by Google for its loyal consumers. If you haven’t subscribed to YouTube Premium and are about to try the Stadia Pro, now is the best time. Sign up for YouTube Premium and enjoy three months of access to the cloud gaming service at no extra cost. That’s how Google loves its subscribers.

Over at the Stadia Community blog, Google announced the good news. It’s a special benefit for those on YouTube Premium. With Stadia Pro, you can also take advantage of more promos inside. Of course, there’s something elese you need to do, get a Stadia.

The free Stadia Pro promo will be offered to Stadia users who also have YouTube Premium. It’s a perk for Premium users who happen to have a Stadia. This is only for those in the United States.

If you don’t want the Stadia Pro after three months, you can cancel before the trial is up. If you don’t cancel, sorry, but you will be charged $9.99 per month to continue access to Stadia Pro.

To recap, Stadia Pro includes access to free month games. Some games are also discounted. Take advantage of the free three-month trial. Test out the games for free and see if there is anything you like.

More good news for Stadia Pro users: you can enjoy now enjoy Elder Scrolls Online for free. It can be played up to August 30, 7AM PT.