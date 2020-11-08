Google has announced through a support page that Google One subscribers will be offering an extended free trial for Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia Pro. While a normal free trial will only last for 30 days, those who are subscribed to Google One will be able to get 90 days. However, like with a lot of free trial offers, this will only apply to new users so those who’ve previously availed of a free trial or you’re already subscribed to it will not be eligible for a 3-month free access to the service.

Stadia is Google’s platform for casual and serious gamers who have a lot of time on their hands now and Stadia Pro is the paid version of it where you will have access to paid games and in-app upgrades for a monthly subscription. They have been adding more games to their library every month, including the 29 games they’ve added this November. These are not just obscure games but well-known titles like Baldur’s Gate, Assassin’s Creed, Humankind, etc.

Now if you’re a Google One subscriber, Google One trial subscriber, or if you’re part of the family account of a Google One subscriber, you’ll be able to get three months free of Stadia Pro. You need to be a new subscriber of course and since this is connected to your Google account, you can’t just create a new account just to be able to get the three months free trial. You are also asked for a valid form of payment when you sign up although you won’t be charged for three months.

The support page does not specifically say when this starts but it did state you have until December 31, 2021 to redeem the offer or “while supply lasts”. So if you see the offer on your list of benefits as a Google One subscriber, you can try it out already probably. The offer is also exclusively available in the U.S. although Stadia itself is available in a few other countries, specifically in Europe.

At the end of the free trial, Google will start charging you the $9.99 per month subscription fee. If you do cancel your subscription, you will lose access to all the games and add-ons that you claimed but if you re-subscribe, you’ll get access to them once again.