Next version of Chromecast is just a whisker away from unwrapping at the “Launch Night In” event on 30 September, and coincidentally the Stadia app has been updated to version 2.36. This brings voice to captures, benefits of the referral program, and family sharing which allows you to share games between family members. The update is rolling out now as it allows users to take screenshots or maybe save clips of the gameplay’s last 30 seconds. The player will be informed that their voice can be captured when saving the gameplay clip.

With the improved Stadia referral, the recipient receives one extra month of the premium subscription along with the one-month free trial. For the refer – every individual who signs up with their referral link – gives one month of free Stadia Pro. The free month is added to your account once the friend pays for their first month. These benefits are only claimable in the US and Canada for now!

As for the family sharing feature which permits sharing of personal games between family members, each of the members with whom the title is shared simultaneously needs to have the same set of DLC. For security, the new Stadia update retains the requirement for a valid family payment method attached to the group.

Along with the above developments, Google Stadia is getting six more games for the Stadia Pro subscription on October 1. This will bring more free games with the platform as a part of the 29 free titles on $9.99 Stadia Pro membership. The games include Dead by Daylight (multiplayer survival game), Human: Fall Flat (off-beat puzzle game), Jotun (Action-adventure title), SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (fast-paced action title), Celeste (gripping role-playing title), and Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris (intriguing mystery adventure game).

What’s surprising is that Chromecast is nearly here and still there are no noticeable interface changes with the Stadia 2.36 update for the Android TV platform. Sideloading the experimental support reveals that there are some improvements in the signing-in process and the overall performance. Before this, the Stadia menu on Android TV was compromising, but now it is somewhat smooth. Of course, Google could surprise us all at the event, and that remains to be seen.