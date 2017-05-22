Yep, you read that title right. Get ready for double the nostalgia hit as Square Enix brings you a mash-up of two of your favorite classic arcade games, “Arkanoid vs Space Invaders”. You’d have to be of a certain age to understand why this is such a nostalgia attack, but combining the two games together sounds like crazy fun.

As you will understand from the game title, Arkanoid vs Space Invaders mashes up the elements from two of Taito’s arcade classics. Players will be able to control the Arkanoid Vaus paddle ship to defeat waves of attacking Space Invaders. If you know both games, the gameplay should immediately be understandable to you.

Arkanoid is probably one of the first block breaking games out there, while Space Invaders pioneered the shoot ‘em up gameplay. You’ll experience both elements in this crazy mash-up, while remembering that these games were really good fun.

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is now available via the Play Store for the premium price of USD$4.99. Trust us, these things become your go-to time wasters, complete with a dash of nostalgia.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store