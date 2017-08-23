Square Enix is casting its nets wide for more people to experience their new Final Fantasy XV universe. As they’ve announced that the game will also be available on Windows PC, they are also bringing it to mobile through Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition – both for Android and iOS.

From Square Enix’s announcement, it looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition will follow the episodic adventure game made popular by Telltale games. The game will tell the same story of Final Fantasy XV and will feature main characters from the story of the console version. The game will be rendered in a more cartoon-y style and it will have touch controls optimized for mobile devices.

The main story will be told across ten episodes, and all ten episodes will be available at launch – with the first episode downloadable for free. This strategy is common to episodic games and has been tried and tested by Telltale Games. We have to see if it will work for fans of the Final Fantasy universe as well.

The Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for Android is set to be released later this year, so all of you Final Fantasy fans watch out for this when it launches.

SOURCE: Square Enix