We gave you several reasons why the LG V40 is going to be insane. The South Korean tech company added the ThinQ in the name and since seeing those image renders and a 360-degree video. Early information about the premium phone was released alongside the news the OEM is cutting down on target. Aside from the LG G7, the LG V40 ThinQ makes up for LG premium flagship offers for this year that is about to end. We told you the pricing and shipping details as pre-order is now open.

The LG V40 ThinQ is expected to be available from major mobile networks in the United States such as Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and AT&T. Retailers like B&H Photo and Best Buy will also carry the smartphone. Another mobile carrier will be Sprint so if you have a SIM or plan from the company, you are free to use it with the new LG V40.

A new LG V40 ThinQ deal is available. Feel free to take advantage of the Flex lease with a monthly fee of $10. You will need to go to the carrier to make the network and service work upon activation.

The company is offering the phone with a $10 monthly fee from October 26 to November 1. Just take note of this: LG V40 ThinQ $10/month $30/month credit, applied within two bills. Requires 18-month lease and new line with approved credit. If you cancel early remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

Don’t be fooled. Not that the company is fooling the consumer but you have to read the fine print. The term “lease” may be confusing but yes, you won’t get to “own” the phone even if you’re paying for it. At the end of the 18-month term, you can choose a new device and start a new “lease”.

If you want to buy the phone, you will have to pay a lump sum or over a 6-month installment period at $40/month. This gets confusing so you will really have to decide carefully. It’s not just $10 as there is the $30 credit.

You can choose to buy from the LG website and even get a SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for free. The deal started last October 19 and will end on November 8.

VIA: SlashGear