Spotify keeps on trying out new things for its homesccreen to improve user experience and hopefully based on user feedback as well. The mobile app last year got a new Home interface that added podcasts to the stoplight as they have invested a lot on this type of audio the past few years. Now the music streaming giant has outlined its plans to bring another refresh to the mobile home hub that should make it easier and more intuitive to find the music and podcasts that you want to listen to at the moment.

One of the new things that you should be able to see is a Rediscover feature. When you tap on the clock icon on the upper right part of the screen, you will see your listening history for the past three months. You can see individual tracks, podcasts episodes, playlists, albums, and podcast shows that you have been listening to during that time period. This makes it easier to re-listen to those that you enjoyed but forgot to add to favorites or playlists.

Premium users will also be able to view not just new and relevant podcasts but also the podcasts that you’ve already started so you can pick up where you left off. New episodes of podcasts that you follow will have a blue dot while those that you’ve already started listening to will have a progress bar to show how much (or how little) you’ve listened to that specific episode. Spotify has really been going all out into podcasts and now has a sort of “equal billing” with music on the home hub.

Soon you’ll see a new surface on top of the Hime hub that shows discovery-oriented recommendations so you can discover new music. The items that will be shown here are personalized, meaning it will look to your algorithm to see what new music to recommend to you. You may discover new artists or be updated with the music of artists you may have forgotten you liked. This will be available for premium users.

Spotify didn’t specify if the new Home features will roll out in just one update. Some users are already seeing some of them. The Rediscover feature is the only one that will be available for free users as well. The other two will be exclusively for premium users.