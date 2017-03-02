For the average music listener, as long as you have your mp3s or your music streaming service and working earphones or headphones, then you’re good to go. But for those who are more inclined to be finicky about audio quality and all that jazz, the lossless audio format is way better than what we’ve been getting. But not all services support this format. But rumors are flying that Spotify is actually testing out a new music tier that they will be offering for their users, which will bring CD-quality audio.

Some users have reported receiving an offer for the Spotify Hi-Fi service, where you will pay around $5-$10 on top of your $10 per month subscription fee for Spotify Premium. But when users clicked on the link, they were brought to a page that says there was an error or that the service isn’t available in that area. This is probably an A/B testing for the pricing strategy when they do finally release this new add-on service.

Spotify rival, Tidal, does offer a similar service. You pay $19.99 per month instead of the usual $9.99 and you get high fidelity quality music with your subscription. They have not publicly released the number of subscribers to this tier so we don’t really know if people are willing to pay an additional $10 for CD-quality audio for their mobile devices.

Spotify currently has 40 million paying subscribers and if they can convert even just a portion of that to Hi-Fi subscribers, then this may be a step towards profitability. There is no official statement yet from Spotify except to say they are always testing new products and services.

VIA: The Verge