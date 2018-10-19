If Spotify is one of your most used apps in your smartphone, every update that it brings is almost always welcome. As long as it doesn’t mess with what you’re basically used to and if it improves on what is an already great experience for you, then it should be okay. The latest refresh of the Premium version of the app is a major one and it brings a better and more streamlined, personal, and intuitive browsing and search experience for users.

If before you had five icons on the bottom of your home screen, they’ve now simplified it to just three: Home, Search, and Your Library. Of course all your great recommendations are when you tap on the Home icon. You will discover something new when you search, even if you don’t exactly know what you’re searching for. And of course, all your songs, albums, artists, playlists, podcasts will be at the Your Library section.

The Search section of the app, which is of course one of the most important parts of any app like Spotify, has now been redesigned. You can of course look for something specific that you want to listen to but it is also now built for when you just want to discover something new. Your Top Genres are there at the top so you can easily match your taste and even your mood.

Lastly, you get an Endless Artist Radio based just on a favorite song or musician. You can just search for it and then start playing the Artist Radio playlists. They are also update regularly just like your Discover Playlist and your Music Mixes. The best thing is that you can also download that radio station and listen to it even when you’re offline.

The Spotify Premium update has started rolling out already to Android users. Obviously, you need to be a premium subscriber to be able to enjoy this new version.

SOURCE: Spotify