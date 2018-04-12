If you’re a fan of both Spotify and Hulu and you have a subscription to either or both, you will now be able to have just one subscription with both. However, they did not think thoroughly about the name for this package and so we ended up with Spotify Premium, Now With Hulu. Well, even if the name is not terribly inventive, this partnership between the two is genius, as consumers get to save $4 per month and have the best of both worlds.

For just $12.99, you get a Spotify Premium subscription and also full access to Hulu and all its movies, TV shows, original shows, etc. You will still be able to use them separately in their respective apps but billing will be through Spotify in just one account. There’s a slight catch though. While the Spotify subscription is ad-free, for Hulu, you are only subscribed to the Hulu Limited Commercials tier. You cannot upgrade to the ad-free one and other add-ons. You’ll still see the ads when you’re streaming your favorite series or movie.

Still, it’s a pretty good deal if you’re a heavy user of both services. The Spotify Premium plan is priced at around $9.99 per month while that particular tier of Hulu is at $7.99 per month. So if you get this plan, you’re saving $4 per month which seems small but is significant in the long run. They are also offering a three-month $0.99 trial for Hulu. So if you avail of the Spotify Premium, Now With Hulu plan, you’ll pay $9.99 + $0.99 plus tax in the first month then just $9.99 plus tax in the second and third month. After that, you pay the package of $12.99.

The roll-out is gradual, with Spotify Premium subscribers getting first dibs and can start signing up today. Existing Hulu Limited Commercials subscribers can also sign up already but they should have no add-ons. For those who haven’t signed up for either, you will probably get your chance this summer.

VIA: SlashGear