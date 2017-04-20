Adults shouldn’t get all the fun. Well, at least we’re talking about Spotify Premium music here. The music streaming giant has decided to add 33 more countries for its program for students. This means that more students in more countries will be able to get the paid subscription service at just half the price. This program is open to university students in countries like Australia, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore. Previously, it was only available in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Starting today, if you’re a university student from any of the 33 countries included, all you have to do is simply go to spotify.com/student and sign up for the offer. You will only have to pay $5 per month instead of the usual $9.99 that regular subscribers have to pay for. You will be able to enjoy all the benefits of being on the Premium tier like uninterrupted ad-free music, saving your music offline, better sound quality, and of course full and easy access to the more than 30 million songs in their library.

Spotify has partnered with SheerID to verify that the students who are signing up are actually students and to help administer and support the program. With this offer, Spotify for Students is the biggest streaming service specifically for those in university (biggest by geographical reach). The offer will last as long as the student is in university.

This is probably just one move of Spotify to turn people from free users to paying subscribers. And since university students consume a huge number of songs every day, then this may be a pretty attractive deal for them. The list of 33 countries are found below.

• Austria

• Australia

• Belgium

• Brazil

• Canada

• Chile

• Colombia

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Ecuador

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Greece

• Hong Kong

• Hungary

• Indonesia

• Ireland

• Italy

• Japan

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Latvia

• Mexico

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Philippines

• Poland

• Portugal

• Singapore

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Turkey

SOURCE: Spotify