While a lot of students are probably sad at the thought of going back to school (unless, you know, you really love school), brands are trying to make things a bit more interesting by offering deals to soothe those broken hearts. Spotify is probably a favorite and if you’re a student subscribed to their special Spotify Premium for Students, you’ll get not just all the music that you want, but now you will even get free Hulu and Showtime subscriptions as well.

If you didn’t know it yet, yes, there’s a special Spotify rate for students if you sign up under their program. You’ll have to prove you’re actually a student though, so don’t think anyone can just go to spotify.com/students and pay just $4.99 a month instead of the usual $9.99. If you are indeed still matriculating, you’ll be able to enjoy “unlimited and on-demand access” to music and podcasts, just like the premium subscribers.

Previously, they also added a free Hulu subscription to the package. And now they’re adding another video streaming service for student subscribers. You will now have a free subscription to Showtime as well. This means getting unlimited access to their entire library, including original TV series like Homeland, shameless, The Affair, Twin Peaks, etc. Included in the catalog is also the viral and controversial Who is America from Sacha Baron-Cohen and the highly anticipated The Chi from Lena Waithe.

If you’re already a student subscriber, then you know that you also have access to Hulu already, which can boast of award-winning shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and new cult favorites like Runaways and Castle Rock. They also have current-season network shows like This Is Us and entire seasons of Lost, ER, etc. For $4.99 a month for Spotify, Hulu, and Showtime, that’s quite a treat.

Existing subscribers just need to upgrade their current account but at no extra cost. If you’re just about to sign up for Spotify Premium for Students, you can get your first three months for just $0.99 per month. Head on over to spotify.com/students to sign up. The bad news is that this is only for those based in the US.

SOURCE: Spotify