While podcasts are mostly an audio medium, there are also some content creators out there who have started creating video versions of their shows. Spotify has slowly become one of the most aggressive in promoting podcasts and now they are adding support for the video versions limited for now to select content creators. From the user end, it is easier to switch between the audio and video versions and even let the content play in the background while you’re doing something else.

For fans who love watching video podcasts but also want to use Spotify as their default podcast player, you won’t need to switch between apps soon. At launch, the video podcasts on the streaming giant are still few but knowing how they are going after the market, we’ll eventually find support for more creators. They say that these video podcasts are not meant to replace the audio ones but will “build upon and enhance our existing audio experience.”

Just start playing the video podcast on your audio or video app and it will start playing and syncing with the audio version. If you need to do something else on your device, the audio can keep playing in the background as you lock the app or your device. This is applicable for both free and paid subscribers, unlike with YouTube where you can only play things in the background if you’re a subscriber.

At launch, you will be able to watch and listen to the video versions of the following podcasts: Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast. Hopefully they will be able to add more to the roster and at the same time, encourage podcast creators to also make video versions of their shows since they now have more options in terms of platforms.

Video podcasts on Spotify are now rolling out in all countries where podcasts are supported. They will probably eventually monetize on this as well but no word yet on how this will work for both Spotify and the creators.